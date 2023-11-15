Tis the Season: Cut your own Christmas Tree permits available now

IDAHO — Starting Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management will be issuing Christmas tree permits, allowing the public to go into the BLM public lands and get up to three Christmas in southwestern Idaho.

You can get a permit at the BLM Owyhee and Four Rivers field offices for $10 (offices open 8:00a-4:30p Monday thru Friday), or online at forestproducts.blm.gov. Permits are only valid for lands managed by Owyhee or Four Rivers Field offices.

When cutting your own trees, be mindful of the rules:



Do not cut within 50ft. of a dry stream or within 100 ft. of a live stream or shoreline.

Do not cut within 300ft of a designated Scenic Byway.

Do not cut trees on BLM lands designated as Wilderness, Wilderness Study Areas (WSA), or Areas of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC).

Cutting trees over 20ft. tall is prohibited.

Questions about cutting down Christmas trees on public lands, maps, and a full list of rules can be directed to the BLM office at 208-384-3000.

Permits are available through December 24.

