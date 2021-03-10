TIMELINE: One year since COVID-19 arrived in Idaho

The first case of COVID-19 in Idaho was confirmed on March 13, 2020. Just a few days later, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean closed city facilities and emergency declarations were announced across the state.

College classes were moved online and events were canceled to help slow the spread of the virus in Idaho. Stores that started special shopping hours for those at-risk and Gov. Brad Little held his first news conference about the coronavirus on March 16, 2020. Idaho lost three people from COVID-19 10 days later on March 26.

Below you will find an interactive timeline of COVID-19 Idaho. You can also click here to view it.