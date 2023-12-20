TIME FOR A TRIP: Holiday drivers enjoying lower gas prices

BOISE, Idaho — Despite the holiday travel demand and production cuts by OPEC, Idaho drivers are enjoying lower gas prices.

AAA expects about 660,000 Idahoans to hit the road this holiday season.

Idaho drivers will pay an average $3.30 for a gallon of unleaded gasoline. That's 41 cents less than last month and 32 cents less than last year.

The lower prices have been driven by record U.S. oil production.

The United States has been the top dog in the oil game for the last couple of years but this quarter, the U.S. is on track to produce more oil than any country in history.

According to a recent report, America is expected to set a global record of 13.3 million gallons of crude and condensate per day during this final quarter of the year. And despite efforts by countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia to drive prices back up, the U.S. supply has experts optimistic about lower prices continuing into the new year.

