Timberline HS student died Monday after collapsing during tennis practice, Boise School District confirms

BOISE, Idaho — A Timberline High School student died Monday after collapsing during their tennis practice, the Boise School District confirmed.

Boise School District's public affairs administrator, Dan Hollar, says Timberline will have the district's Crisis Team available to all students, staff, and family. There will be counselors available for people impacted by the death as well.

"We realize that this is difficult information to process and are deeply saddened by this loss," Hollar said, in an Email to Idaho News 6. "As a school family and community we will support one another and work through this the best way we possibly can."