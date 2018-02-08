Timberline High students speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station

Students at Timberline High School in Boise got an out of this world experience Thursday. They got to speak with NASA astronauts living, working, and doing research aboard the International Space Station.

The 20 minute earth to space call was a part of NASA's year of education on station, which is designed to enhance student learning in the STEM field.

"It’s a great experience to have that inspiration to be able to see what they can become,” said Science Department head and teacher Annie Schmidt. "Sometimes they think science is boring. To see science in action where its exciting and it’s really problem solving as its best.”

It was an experience that has left some of the students reaching to Infiniti and beyond.

"One of the requirements was just to have a bachelors in math or science,” said Junior Josiah Wright. “That just makes me want to strive just to get that bachelors degree and maybe have the possibility to be an astronaut."