Tim McGraw coming to ExtraMile Arena

Tim McGraw is coming to Boise!

Live Nation has announced the cities and dates of the 2024 Standing Room Only Tour. Tickets for the April 6, 2024 show at the ExtraMile Arena will go on sale on August 4 at 10:00am.

﻿“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

The new album, Standing Room Only, will be released on August 25, though fans can already hear the title track on the radio.

The tour is currently scheduled to go to over 30 cities, and singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will be joining the country superstar for all dates. Pearce, the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and the 2022 ACM Female Artist of the Year, recently released single "We Don't Fight Anymore" (featuring Chris Stapleton).

VIP packages and experiences will be available for the show, including the chance to take your concert experience to the next level and actually meet Tim!

The tour kicks off in March

