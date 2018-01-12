Tiger returns to Zoo Boise's exhibit following surgery

Boise, ID - Zoo Boise’s 14-year-old Amur tiger, Katarina, has returned to her exhibit following spinal surgery.



Back in October, Katarina suffered a herniated disc resulting in paralysis of her hind legs.

The tiger underwent surgery to remove the material compressing her spinal cord. She has been off exhibit recovering from surgery and slowly regaining mobility



While she continues to regain her strength, Katarina will have the option to stay

inside her den if and when she chooses, so she may not always be visible in her exhibit.



Zoo staff will continue to monitor the tiger’s healing process and provide medications and

treatment as needed.