Zoo Boise announces the passing of Amur tiger, Diana

Posted at 8:39 AM, May 14, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced Friday that Diana, a 10-year-old female Amur tiger, passed away during a physical exam this week.

“Our animal care team is highly skilled and takes every precaution, but any medical procedure that involves anesthesia comes with inherent risks, be it on a human or animal,” said Zoo Veterinarian Holly Holman. “During the initial necropsy, we noticed issues with multiple organs that may have led to this outcome. It is always difficult when something of this nature occurs and we at Zoo Boise appreciate the public’s support for our team and this beloved animal.”

Zoo Boise said in a news release that additional testing and follow-up work is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Diana came to Zoo Boise in 2019 and was place on a breeding hold by the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone who is a part of the Zoo Boise family,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “We will miss Diana immensely and are grateful for the way she helped further Zoo Boise’s conservation mission.”

