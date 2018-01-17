Three injured in early-morning crash

ADA COUNTY, ID - Three people were transported to a local hospital following a three-vehicle accident on Chinden Blvd. Wednesday morning. It happened about 7:15 near the entrance to the Hewlett-Packard complex.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

Boise Police and paramedics responded.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Meantime, dispatchers also handled three other crashes in the Boise area.

About 7:20 a.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, at McDermott Road in Canyon County.

One vehicle went off the freeway and over a jersey barrier, according to an Idaho State Police dispatcher.

The far right eastbound lane was closed while emergency responders cleared the wreckage.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

About 7:52 a.m., another collision was reported in west Boise near Chinden Blvd. and Maplegrove Road.

No injuries were reported.

And then, shortly after 8 a.m., another crash occurred at Cole and Victory Roads.

Details of that accident are still coming in.

It is unclear if fog and hazardous driving conditions contributed to any of the collisions.

