Three families displaced after Boise apartment fire

Boise, (ID) - An early morning fire at the Whitewater Park apartment complex in Boise has left three families displaced.

The fire started in a fireplace flue on the third floor of the building. The Boise Fire Department arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Nobody was injured during the fire, but a firefighter who slipped on the icy roof of the structure had to be rescued via ladder.