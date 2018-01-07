Three families displaced after Boise apartment fire

Boise, (ID) - An early morning fire at the Whitewater Park apartment complex in Boise has left three families displaced.
The fire started in a fireplace flue on the third floor of the building. The Boise Fire Department arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Nobody was injured during the fire, but a firefighter who slipped on the icy roof of the structure had to be rescued via ladder.
