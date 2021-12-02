Three Broncos make first-team All-Mountain West

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos continue to wait to see who their opponent and where they will play their bowl game on December 5.

But after finishing the regular season post-season awards are starting to roll in and Boise State had three players who made the Mountain West Conference first team.

Khalil Shakir made the first team for the second year in a row and he's the only the second Bronco to earn that honor in back-to-back seasons, Shakir had 77 catches for 1,117 yards and 7 touchdowns.

"It is nice to be listed with some of those guys on the first team as those guys are ballers," said Shakir. "I'm honored and privileged to be able to go out there and do what I do, I'm blessed and wouldn't be there without my teammate's I give all the credit to them and my supporters this season."

Boise native John Ojukwu made first-team All-Mountain West, Ojukwu started all 12 games at left tackle and only committed one penalty this season.

"It's cool, but it is not something that makes or breaks me," said Ojukwu.

Kicker Jonah Dalmas is a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award and this season Dalmas connected on 26-28 field goals setting a new record for the most field goals made in a season.

"It is truly an honor to be in that position," said Dalmas. "I have no words except I'm grateful for the opportunity and grateful for the accomplishment as well."

Stefan Cobbs made the second team as a punt returner, so did defensive tackle Scott Matlock, safety JL Skinner and offensive linemen Ben Dooley and Jake Stetz.

Honorable mention honorees included Octavius Evans, Tyreque Jones, Kekaula Kaniho, Ezekiel Noa and Riley Whimpey.

Nevada's Carson Strong earned offensive player of the year, San Diego State's Cameron Thomas was the defensive player of the year and they also had the special teams player of the year with punter Matt Araiza.

Coach of the year in the Mountain West was Brady Hoke of San Diego State.