Thousands of socks, underwear donated to Boise Rescue Mission

The Boise Rescue Mission received a donation of more than 450 pounds of socks underwear toys and other goods all thanks to the hard work of a 15-year-old boy.

Randy-B started collecting items in September and was able to top last years donation of 400 pairs of socks by delivering more than 4,000 pairs of socks, hundreds of stuffed animals, gloves, coats, and jackets.

The Rescue Mission said that his donation allows them to keep fulfilling their mission and the fact that a 15-year-old did it shows others that age doesn't’t matter when it comes to giving back.

"I was speaking at Renaissance High School the other day and I was talking to them about the kids that live at our shelter and how they are people just like them and how to help would they like to be apart of that and I used Randy-B as an example of what people can do in order to get involved,” said Kelsey Verbanac of the Boise Rescue Mission.

“I am still a kid but i just love helping people and my heart really feels good about do it so that why I do it,” said Randy-B Funk.

Randy-B said he is already looking forward to making next years drive bigger and better than this year.