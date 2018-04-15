Thousands of potential students turn out for "Bronco Day"

Boise, (ID) - All kinds of events filled Boise state's campus Saturday for the fourth annual "Bronco Day."

More than three thousand prospective students and their families got to stop by and see what the campus has to offer in their biggest open house of the year.

Mikayla Melchert, the Secretary of Academic Affairs for the Associated Students of Boise State University says events like this make it easier to ease into college life.

"I think it's important because one of the biggest things coming to college, I found, was involvement. It's what's made me like my time here so much, so just being able to come and see the different clubs and organizations on campus, and see what you can be involved in and where you'd fit in is really important for a college experience as a whole."

Campus tours can be scheduled at any time.. just give the admissions office a call.