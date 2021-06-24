'This case is especially disturbing': 28 dogs removed from Oasis home

The Idaho Humane Society and several agencies removed 28 dogs from an Oasis, Idaho home Wednesday.

The dogs were kept in "deplorable conditions" at a home on West Tilli Road in Oasis, according to the Idaho Humane Society. The dogs were removed after Elmore County Sheriff's Department obtained a search warrant around 11:15 a.m. June 23. A team of Idaho Humane Society veterinarians evaluated and transported 28 dogs and one cat from the property to the veterinary hospital in Boise.

The resident and owner of the Yorkshire Terriers bred and sold the dogs through a website and social media, according to IHS.

"The dogs were heavily matted and had feces and cheatgrass embedded into their mats and skin. This case is especially disturbing because this unsanitary facility has been actively engaged in actively selling these animals to the public," said Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, veterinarian and CEO of the Idaho Humane Society, in a statement, “We commend the Elmore County Sheriff’s Department for their handling of the case as well as members of the public that have spoken out about the condition of this property and the animals.”

IHS is caring for the animals and sheltering them at the facility pending further action from local law enforcement and the Elmore County Prosecutors Office.