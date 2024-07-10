These are the Albertsons locations in Idaho that could be sold in merge with Kroger

BOISE, Idaho — In 2022, grocery store titans Kroger and Albertsons announced their intentions to merge, a combination that raised concerns from the Federal Trade Commission.

To address some of the concerns stemming from the merge, Albertsons and Kroger have said they will divest of some of their stores and sell them to competitor C&S Wholesale Grocers.

The divestiture list of locations that would be sold if the merge proceeds includes 579 stores across the country and 10 Albertsons locations in Idaho.

The Albertsons locations that would be sold in Idaho are:



10500 Overland Rd, Boise

5100 W Overland Rd, Boise

909 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise

4700 N Eagle Rd, Boise

6560 S Federal Way, Boise

3614 W State St, Boise

20 E Fairview Ave, Meridian

2400 12th Ave Rd, Nampa

330 E Benton St, Pocatello

1221 Addison Ave E, Twin Falls

The release of the list comes weeks ahead of a hearing in Oregon where a federal judge is expected to hear arguments on whether to grant an FTC request to temporarily block the merger.