The X Games to return to Boise in June

The Boise City Council Tuesday approved an agreement making Boise’s Rhodes Skate Park the site of an X Games park qualifier -- for the second consecutive year. Planned for June 15 and 16, the two-day event, which is free and open to the public, gives top athletes from around the world the opportunity to compete for an invitation to X Games Minneapolis.

“The X Games’ return will bring an international audience back to our fantastic city,” said Mayor David Bieter. “The excitement and success of last year’s event made it an instantly iconic event with Boiseans -- and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome ESPN and these world-class athletes back to Boise to compete.”

The event is part of the Road to X Games series and features 60 invited athletes in three disciplines at Rhodes Skate Park: Men’s Skateboard Park, Women’s Skateboard Park and BMX Park. Top finishers in Friday’s elimination rounds will move on to the final rounds on Saturday.

“The Road to X Games: Boise Qualifier was an amazing event and it was great to see such strong attendance and community engagement, particularly for a first-year event,” said ESPN X Games Director of Event Development Ryan McGuinness. “We couldn’t have asked for a better host and look forward to continue building on that this year with the return to Rhodes Skate Park.”

\The City of Boise will once again partner with the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau and Idaho Tourism to plan and promote the weekend event.

“It’s exciting to have the opportunity to continue the momentum of last year’s park qualifier event,” said Boise City Council President Lauren McLean. “We’ll be able to make this year’s X Games even bigger and better – and put Boise on a world stage while sharing what we already know, that we’re an amazing, active and vibrant city.”

Details and event information will be updated on xgames.cityofboise.org.