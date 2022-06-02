The Village at Meridian set to welcome a dozen new shops

This article was originally published by Autum Robertson in BoiseDev.

The Village at Meridian is welcoming new stores this summer.

Twelve stores are planned to open at the Village between April and August this year.

”The Village at Meridian continues to thrive, attracting an amazing list of new tenants opening stores,” General Manager of The Village Hugh Crawford said. “We continue to provide incredible opportunities to work and play at this dynamic shopping center in the heart of the community.”

Burlington, a department store, will open between Sierra and Gap. BoiseDev told you about these plans earlier this year.

Bohme, a clothing store that has a spot in the Boise Towne Square Mall, will open across from Clean Juice. The store is women-owned and sells a variety of women’s clothing and accessories.

Cotton On, a clothing store that focuses on sustainability, will open its first Idaho location next to H&M at the Village.

The Nike Outlet store that has been undergoing a remodel will open and reopen in July.

Sketchers will open next to Petco and Nike.

There will also be some new food options opening. Burnin’ Mouth, which specializes in Nashville hot chicken where patrons can pick from five levels of heat, will open next to Chicos.

Devil & Angel is a chain dessert shop with soft-serve, milk tea, boba ice cream, mochi donuts, and more. This sweet spot will open in June next to Bunin’ Mouth.

Zullee Mediterranean Grill, based out of Eastern Washington, will open across from Chick-fil-A. The grill offers a variety of Mediterranean eats, such as falafel, kabobs, and gyro sandwiches.

Elase Spa is opening its first location in Idaho. The medical spa will open between Cupbop and Zullee Mediterranean Grill.