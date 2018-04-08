The UFC coming to CenturyLink Arena in Boise

Boise, (ID) - The UFC makes its first ever visit to Boise this summer, when some of the world’s best mixed-martial artists step inside the Octagon at CenturyLink Arena on July 14th.

The UFC is the fastest-growing sports organization in the world and is the world’s leading MMA promoter. It arrives in downtown Boise after CenturyLink Arena has proven to be a prime venue for Idaho MMA fans over the last four years with the Front Street Fights promotion.

“Idaho has a passionate community of fight fans and has produced a number of very talented fighters as well,” said CenturyLink Arena General Manager Eric Trapp. “It’s wonderful that UFC recognizes the city of Boise as a city they need to visit, and we couldn’t be more excited to host some of the world’s greatest athletes in our building.”

The fight card for UFC at CenturyLink Arena will be announced in the near future. Tickets will go on sale at the CenturyLink Arena Box Office on May 18th.