The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be taken from National Forest land in Idaho

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This upcoming holiday season, the official U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be harvested from the Nez-Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho.

For 56 years, the National Forest Service has partnered with the Architect of the Capitol to deliver a U.S.-raised Pine to serve as the Capitol's signature Christmas Tree.

Prior to the tree being shipped to the East Coast, the Nez-Perce-Clearwater National Forests and its partners will hold a schedule of events to celebrate Idaho's native forests.

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Totaling over 4 million acres, the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forests are home to vast canyons, towering peaks, and crystal clear rivers, all of which are synonymous with the wild lands of North-Central Idaho.

Forest Supervisor Jon Word called the selection "a great honor."

"The Nez Perce-Clearwater has a rich story to tell, and we are honored to be able to share that story with the Nation this year,” said Word.

The tree's selection is especially poignant as this year marks the United States of America's 250th birthday.

“Idaho couldn’t be prouder to see one of our own trees chosen as the Nation’s Capitol Christmas Tree,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little of the selection. “This is a great honor and a reminder of the natural beauty we’re blessed with here at home. We’re excited to share some Idaho spirit with families across the country next Christmas season.”

The Nez-Perce-Clearwater National Forests were chosen out of 154 national forests across the country. The tree stands each Holiday Season on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.