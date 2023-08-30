The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back at Ann Morrison Park for their 32nd annual event. Weather permitting, locals and tourists alike will have the opportunity to watch hot air balloons soar over downtown Boise from 7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Balloon rides are not open to the public, however, on Wednesday, kids will have the chance to take a free tethered ride. Availability is first come, first serve with the first ride set to kick off at 7:25 a.m.

On occasion the balloons land on historic landmarks with past balloons landing on rooftops, on Broadway Avenue and even on the front lawn of the Idaho State Capitol building.

The event will last through Sunday with the highly anticipated "Nite Glow Spectacular" set for 8:05 p.m. on Friday, September 1. Each day, vendors, and live music will all be available starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic also remembers the late-founder of this event, Scott Spencer who passed away in early 2020.