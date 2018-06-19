The search continues for the body of Idaho's oldest cold case

Nampa - The Nampa Police Department is working with Boise State students in cooperation with the Nampa School District to look for clues in Idaho's oldest cold case.

The body of Lillian Richey was never found, she went missing back in February of 1964 from her home which was a few blocks away from where the foundation was laid on what would become the Nampa School District Administration building.

Boise State archeology students will spend the next few days excavating a selected area under the school district building to see if they can uncover anything that will help the police in their investigation.

"It's just been kind of a potential lead or rumor that Lillian was buried here," said Lt. Eric Skoglund of the Nampa Police Department. "So this is really the last lead we have in this case.

A pair of Nampa police officers decided to look into technology to help in this case, because the majority of the people involved in this case have died, so they contacted the Boise State University Society of Exploration Geophysicists.

These geophysicists with the help of ground penetrating radar and cadaver dogs pinpointed a select area to search, the Nampa School District dug up the floor in their building to assist.

"They've made the accommodations for us, it has just been flawless," said Skoglund. "The archeology and physics department have been also great to work with."

Boise State students will begin their work on Wednesday morning and police hope it turns up something that can help them figure out what happened 54 years ago.

"Hopefully at the end, there is a huge benefit for the family, that's what we are hoping for in the end," said Skoglund.