The Salvation Army Food Pantry expanding fresh food options

BOISE, Idaho — Starting Tuesday, March 30, The Salvation Army, is expanding its food pantry’s fresh food offerings.

Due to an unexpected donation, the food pantry has received more produce than usual. Fresh food plays an extremely important role in preventing most diseases that are caused by environmental factors, poor diet, and unhealthy lifestyle choices. In reality, food prices pose a significant barrier for many consumers who are trying to balance good nutrition with affordability. Moving forward, The Salvation Army’s food pantry is focused on providing a variety of fresh food options that promote long-term health.

In addition to the indoor Client Choice Food Pantry, The Salvation Army will be hosting a Saturday Fresh Food Farmers Market throughout the summer. The seasonal program runs from June through October. On select Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Fresh Food Farmers Market will be open to residents of Ada County in need of food assistance. It will feature additional nutritional and educational activities for parents and fun activities for kids.

If residents of Ada County are interested in signing up for the Farmers Market, visit our food party during normal business hours to see if you qualify.

The Food Pantry is open Tuesday to Thursday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's located at the Salvation Army Boise Corps West Parking Lot on West Emerald Street.

To learn more or donate, click here.