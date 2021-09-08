The Record Exchange changing hands

BOISE, Idaho — A staple of downtown Boise is changing hands. The founders and owners of The Record Exchange are stepping down after more than 40 years.

Michael Bunnell and his then-business partner Al Benton opened The Record Exchange on the Boise Bench in 1977, moving to the Hitchcock Building at the corner of 11th and Idaho the next year. The downtown location has expanded many times over the year and Bunnell and his wife and partner, Jil Sevy, bought the building in 1996.

“My vision for the store from the beginning was to create a place where people of all ages and musical tastes could discover and share their passion for music,” Bunnell said. “I wanted the store to be an ‘experience,’ and I hope on some level we’ve succeeded in that goal. It was always my hope that when Jil and I were ready to retire, the store would continue in the hands of employees who care about the culture we’ve created. I couldn’t be happier about the employees who have stepped up to take the helm and guide the store into the future.”

The new owners are no stranger to The Record Exchange as they're also longtime employees. Catherine Merrick, Glenn Newkirk, Chad Dryden and his wife Erica Sparlin Dryden will assume ownership on Wednesday. The group has a combined 43 years of experience at the store and is excited to lead The Record Exchange to even greater heights.

Bunnell and Sevy say they plan on enjoying travel and other pursuits in their retirement.