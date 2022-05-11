The race for lieutenant governor: Terri Pickens Manweiler

IDAHO — A political newcomer has joined the race for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket. A fourth-generation Idahoan, Terri Pickens Manweiler was born and raised in Pocatello and has lived in Idaho most of her life.

“I can run as a democrat and still get stuff done. I can be a voice for Idaho, I believe I am the right choice for Idaho,” Pickens Manweiler said.

Breaking into Idaho's political world, Pickens Manweiler has her eyes on the lieutenant governor seat.

When I am elected as Lieutenant Governor, I will continue to do the work.



This means listening to the people and advocating for the changes we want. #idpol — Terri Pickens Manweiler For Idaho (@TerriForIdaho) April 29, 2022

“I have never done this before. I’ve never run for office; this is my first dip into politics,” Pickens Manweiler said. “I've gotten more politically active in the last four or five years watching the shift Idaho has taken."

Pickens Manweiler said the rocky relationship between the current Republican governor, Brad Little, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin inspired her run.

“There’s always been some statesmanship up in that office, and that’s just not the case anymore. and I chose this office because if we’re going to restore the statesmanship here in this building, that is where we need to start,” Pickens Manweiler said.

She said she has big ideas for office including more funding for public education defending Idaho's public lands and investing in Idaho's infrastructure.

“We have the funds available," she said. "The amount of money we have in general funds that are not being spent on improving our roads, putting broadband access across this entire state. Really taking care of rural Idaho. I really want to push for getting those Infrastructure funds sent out throughout rural Idaho to make sure those improvements happen."

Idaho News 6

She claims Idahoans have voted against their own interests due to party affiliation for years.

“The idea that you have to vote for a republican is, we've gotten to a point where that isn't the case anymore. You’ve got two people running for the lieutenant governor’s position in their primary that are fighting with each other, who are more conservative,” Pickens Manweiler said.

Idaho News 6 asked Pickens Manweiler if it concerned her at all running on a Democratic ticket in a Republican-dominated state.

“Not at all and I’ll tell you there are a couple of reasons why it doesn’t concern me. The first reason is like I said, we hit a point in the GOP part where they don’t represent most Idahoans. That voice that was hearing very loudly is actually quite a minority of those legislators,” Pickens Manweiler said. “As a democrat, it going to be an uphill battle to get elected but I think we’re at the point in Idaho where people are comfortable to do that because they are just not being listened to by those in their own party.”