The PBR brings the best cowboys and bulls to Nampa for Unleash the Beast

NAMPA, Idaho — The Professional Bull Riders Tour returns to Nampa and the Ford Idaho Center for the 11th straight year this weekend.

Unleash the Beast begins Friday night at 7:45 and on Saturday fans are encouraged to wear purple to support the Man-Up Crusade against domestic violence as Saturday's action starts at 6:30 p.m.

This event marks one of the final events of the year before the PBR World Finals in less than a month, to make it to the finals cowboys need to finish in the top 35 and right now Montana native Matt Triplett sits in 25th place as he tries to make his eighth appearance in the finals in Fort Worth that starts on May 13.

"I love coming here, I love coming to Billings and anywhere in Oklahoma," said Triplett. "I like the places where people know what cowboy life is and they kind of know what they are looking for which makes it more exciting, they really get into it and we have a lot of passion in this sport so we really appreciate that."

But trying to last eight seconds on a 2,000-pound bull is not an easy task, especially in the PBR which has the best bulls that were bred specifically to buck, Tyler Farris has been breeding bulls for 20 years.

"I love the animals that is what keeps me going I've always had the dream and the passion to do this," said Farris. "I enjoy it a lot, it helps me be around animals."

In the PBR the bulls have their own standings and Tyler brought three bulls he thinks has the potential to turn into superstars like a previous bull a cowboy won a round on in the finals earning Tyler a gold buckle.

"That was probably the most memorable moment of my life," said Farris. "I couldn’t breathe for a while, I didn’t know what was going on around me it was really cool and happened really fast."

This will be the final year for Triplett who has suffered multiple injuries during his prestigious career and while he wants to stay connected to the industry he also wants to spend more time with his family.

"I just had a little baby girl and having to leave her is not fun," said Triplett. "I'm going to figure something out where I can stay close to home, watch her grow up, be a dad and do all that good stuff."

Fans have the opportunity to check out the bulls Saturday at 10:00 a.m. for $50 but that is limited to 100 people, there will also be after-parties following the bull riding.