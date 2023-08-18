The official Float the Boise season is winding down

BOISE, Idaho — There’s still time to plan your float trip down the Boise River, from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park, before shuttle bus services and equipment rentals wrap up for the season.

Reduced schedules start Monday, August 21, as most students have headed back to school.

Here are important dates and information to keep in mind for the next few weeks, with Labor Day marking the last day of the official 'Float the Boise' season each year.



Open August 18 – 20

Closed August 21 – 24

Open August 25 – 27

Closed August 28 – 31

Open September 1 – 4

Closed September 5 for the season

Equipment rentals and shuttle bus services are CLOSED Monday through Thursday during the last two weeks of float season, so be sure to plan ahead for weekday floats.

The parking kiosk at Barber Park is also CLOSED Monday through Thursday, August 21-24 and August 28-31. Parking at Barber Park on these weekdays is free.

Equipment rentals and shuttle bus services will be OPEN and the parking fee ($7 per vehicle) remains in effect at Barber Park, Fridays through Sundays, for the remainder of the season (August 18–20, August 25–27, and September 1–4).

Visit floattheboise.org to view additional parking and rental information in preparation for your float.

An estimated 125,000+people have floated the Boise River from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park so far this summer. The use of shuttle buses running between Ann Morrison Park and Barber Park is also setting a record pace with 38,500 choosing to ride the shuttles this season.

