The next generation takes over the Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service

MARSING, Idaho — The 84th Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise service drew more people than in past years as people got up early and climbed the mountain to enjoy this Easter tradition, the service was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

"It is a wonderful feeling to be able to come back to congregate and worship our savior and king Jesus Christ," said Cindi Rogers who's a member of the Lizard Butte Easter Sunrise Service board. "To be able to be out here and watch the sunrise is pretty wonderful."

Rogers parents Fred and Connie Hill have been part of the leadership team organizing this service for a combined 67-years, but they have given the reigns to the next generation which includes their daughter.

"We just want to carry on the tradition and move forward keeping it relevant and celebrating Christ," said Rogers.

This new generation is also using modern messaging to spread the word on this unique service and we met several people who experienced the service for the first time.

"It’s Facebook, it’s Instagram to get the word out and I think that’s working," said another board member Tyler Morgan. “I think it is great to have everybody up here and to get out of the funk of 2020.”

The sunrise service got canceled last year because of CCOOVID-19 and the two young ladies who were the angels at the cross were happy to see it return.

“Very happy because we get to spend time with our family on Easter and we get to watch the beautiful sun come up," said Nakita Romaine.

Cindi Rogers was an angel when she was a child and that's the kind of tradition this service carries through the years while providing people with a unique way to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The board also finished an awning to cover the stage area in case of inclement weather on Friday, they told us that project was in the works for the past three years, but they didn't need it this Easter because the weather was perfect.