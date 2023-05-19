The new Eagle Road Ped/Bike Bridge is open

EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle celebrates the opening of the Eagle Road Ped/Bike Bridge, a project that has been almost eleven years in the making.

Construction began in October 2022, allowing this long-time planned crossing to become a reality. At the completion of the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, the bridge was immediately open for use.

This bridge allows pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross the North fork of the Boise River on the West Side of Eagle Road/State Highway 55. Previously, you would have to cross as a pedestrian on the ACTUAL Eagle Road or go much further in either direction to cross the river.

The project was originally projected to cost the City of Eagle approximately $1.9 million, and at its peak grew to a final cost of $3.2 million. Thanks to the use of state and federal funding, the project ended up only costing Eagle taxpayers $190,000 and was completed a year earlier than expected.

