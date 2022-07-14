The NBA plans franchise of new league in Boise: Jr. NBA

This article was originally published by Morgan McDonough in BoiseDev.

The National Basketball Association and the Women’s National Basketball Association announced the launch of youth basketball leagues for boys and girls ages 6-14.

The Jr. NBA will be in Boise, alongside 10 different other states in November 2022, with plans to expand nationwide. By 2027 the new league hopes to reach half a million participants, providing youth opportunities across socio-economic, racial and gender lines access to recreational basketball.

The league will also operate in Seattle, Sacramento, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Omaha, Louisville, Philadelphia, Washington DC and New Orleans. Players eligible will be aged six to 14.

Excited to announce #JrNBALeagues‼



NEW basketball leagues for boys & girls ages 6-14, tipping off in 11 markets across the U.S. this Fall. Elevating & enhancing recreational 🏀 while bringing the excitement of the @NBA & @WNBA to all.



Learn more at https://t.co/0HbovEN8E8 pic.twitter.com/SKbgzF0wVf — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) July 14, 2022

RCX Sports, will serve as the Jr. NBA program’s partner, providing community-based organizations, schools, and independent operations with a variety of resources for their Jr. NBA League. Participants will gain training opportunities and basketball curriculum, which will enhance league effectiveness, gameplay, and on-court and off-court player development.

“RCX Sports is committed to creating best-in-class experiences for all youth athletes, regardless of race, gender or socioeconomic background,” said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese, “We are proud to work with the NBA on another youth program that will provide access and resources to young basketball players across the country.”

Additionally, high school students can also participate through the Jr. NBA Development Referee Program, gaining an understanding of the skills and career opportunities in officiating.

The move brings an NBA presence back to the Treasure Valley. The association’s D-League team the Idaho Stampede was moved to Orem, Utah after the 2016-2017 season. The team was renamed the Salt Lake City Stars, and the D-League was renamed the G-League.