The Museum in the Sky

NAMPA, ID — “Maid in the Shade” is a WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber. One of 34 still flying today from the original 10,000 produced for the war. It saw 15 combat missions during the war. However, now its mission is adventure.

The bomber is open for tours and flights at the Nampa Airport. It is a hefty price, but worth it for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. The money from the tickets goes straight to keeping the plane running.

Robert Fiano, a former officer in the Air Force was a passenger in the radio room of the plane for one of today’s flights.

“It gives a feel for what people went through, during World War Two," Fiano explained. "We talked about it while on the plane, what it would have been like inside a fuel lodge, firing guns, and the smoke, and the noise, and all of that.”

Crew member Mitch Counce ran Idaho News 6 through the itinerary of the roundtrip flight and what aviators can expect while in the clouds.

“Well, the whole experience takes about one hour," said Counce. "From the time you do a safety briefing and learn some things about the airplane. We get on the plane. We do the run-ups and taxi out. Then you are about 20 to 25 minutes in the air, then back to the airport we come.”

These crews take good care of the planes and they say they do it for people to understand and remember what our veterans had to work with during the war. Counce said one of his favorite parts about working with the expedition is that he gets to meet the men and women who directly worked with the aircraft.

“There still are a few World War Two veterans left, and when they see these airplanes, and they were either mechanics or a Rosie the Riveter," Counce said. "Some of the ladies that helped build these planes and help fly them to the front lines, it's an experience I cannot put into words.”

Talking to several passengers it was clear that while on the flight you can’t help but smile as you look out the windows at the beautiful view of the Treasure Valley.

You can catch a flight on this legendary war bird through Sunday. To book a flight or a tour, go to the Commemorative Air Force website so that you can take to the sky in a living legend.

