The mobile voting center makes it easy and convenient to cast your early votes

STAR, Idaho — Election day in Ada County is right around the corner. Since October 23, early voting has been available for the public. And one group has been making it more accessible to residents in Ada County.

A mobile voting site has been traveling around Ada County collecting early votes from those who want to skip the line or can't make it to polling sites on the November 7 election day.

One voter explained that being a mom of four can kind of get in the way of free time. "I don't have a lot of time on my hands, so this is easy and quick. It makes it very convenient for me," said the voter.

With Election Day being held on Tuesday, November 7, early voting can be cast until November 3. To help Ada County residents cast these votes, the mobile voting center has relocated to Kuna for the final days.

For more information on where your local voting sites are, you can visit your county's election website.

