The local impact of the United Auto Workers Strike

NAMPA, Idaho — Mark Gross started Ray's Diesel and Automotive Repair in honor of his father, who taught him everything he knew about cars.

“He taught me everything I know," Gross told Idaho News 6. "Everything from how to treat people, and how to deal with customers, and be honest and upfront with them all the time."

The business started in Caldwell but moved to Nampa as it expanded.

On Friday, the United Auto Workers went on strike after failing to reach an agreement with three major car manufacturers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

On the first day, the union announced that 13,000 people would be hitting the picket line, with more to come as the strike progresses.

Local mechanics, like Gross, fear the strike could lead to a lessening supply of repair parts.

“When you think about it, parts supply is what keeps our cars on the road," Gross said. "When they break down, you’ve got to be able to replace the broken part.”

Gross thinks, initially, Idaho is actually in a good spot. He says independent repair shops, like his, source a lot of their parts from distribution warehouses, and the Northwest has a good amount.

Gross sources from warehouses in Portland, Spokane, Salt Lake, and even here in the Treasure Valley. He says the large supply should be good, but it won't last forever.

“It depends on how long the strike lasts," Gross says.

If the strike continues, he says Idaho consumers will start to feel ripples when they go out to get repairs.

"Be prepared for a longer wait, and possible cost increase," Gross said. "Supply and demand. When you have a low supply and the demand is high, you’re going to see a price increase on parts."

Gross says the strike is unfortunate, but he can see both sides of the argument. He is hoping the two sides can come to a quick resolution that is best for all people in the auto industry.

“If you go too far in one way then you harm the company. If you go too far the other way, now it’s harming the employee or the worker, and now they’re struggling," Gross said. "So there has to be a delicate balance."