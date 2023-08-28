The LEGO Extravaganza Continues in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — At Bricknowlogy in Eagle, small electric train engines made of LEGO are bustling by while customers of all ages scan the countless shelves of unopened boxes.

The hobby store is a LEGO Certified Gold Standard store, one of few in the country. The shop has been the premier LEGO store in the area for several years now.

According to owner Dean Barry, the grand opening of the new LEGO store in the Village at Meridian has only boosted interest in brick building as new generations find a new fascination in the construction toy.

Barry explained that having the corporate store open in the area is actually boosting business. “We’ve seen a lot of new faces. I think it just speaks to what happens when LEGO opens a brand store in town, it just builds awareness of LEGO in the Valley and it just gets everyone excited and jazzed about it,” said Barry.

Customers gave the impression that there is a great amount of respect for Barry and the Brick Building Emporium. Many commented on the different sets that are built and how the shop shows off mini-figures. Many talked about how Barry creates custom sets, pieces and even mini-figures.

However, this store is not the end-all be-all for Barry. He has future plans to grow the brand by building a museum for brick enthusiasts to enjoy.

Barry explained, “Since I've been a collector for over 50 years, I've amassed a giant collection of things I'm certain nobody has seen anywhere going back to 1950. We would have over 10,000 unique LEGO artifacts the world has never seen.”

Barry says that they have the blueprints and the budget planned out and that they are only searching for a partner to get the project started. Until then, the fun brick-filled world of Bricknowlogy will continue to provide awesome service and inspiration to the LEGO community.

The excited owner wrapped up his comments by explaining one of his favorite parts about running his business, saying, “You always tell when it’s a new customer. They will just stand at the door and they will have these wide eyes. Honestly, that's what makes it worthwhile. That's why we do this.”

