The Leap Frogs fall from the sky in Boise during Navy Week

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs have been jumping out of airplanes since 1969, this elite team is made up of navy seals and other special units.

Today, we caught up with the parachute team as they performed a demonstration for school children in Boise by jumping out of a perfectly fine C-130 airplane.

“It’s part of the job, it’s awesome and we love being able to jump and perform for crowds all over the USA, said SO1 Cory Hager. "We can jump anywhere from 2,500 feet to 13,000 feet."

This demonstration is part of Navy Week, an initiative to showcase what this branch of the military does by going to places where the Navy doesn't have a large presence like landlocked Idaho.

The Statehouse steps were filled with music this morning as part of the kickoff to Navy Week. Gov. Brad Little issued an official state proclamation declaring this week Navy Week in Idaho.



Becoming a navy seal is one of the most difficult things a person can do, being a part of the Leap Frogs takes a three-year commitment, and then these high flyers will return to their operational units.

"I joined the Navy in 2012 went through seal training had a great time and got a chance to deploy," said Hager. "I saw the Leap Frogs as a good opportunity to give back to the community.”

The kids got to learn how to pack a chute and cheered as the Leap Frogs soared down to the ground in front of them at the Boise High Athletic Complex.

"That actually looks fun to do," said a third-grade named Travis. "I always thought it would be scary, but it looks fun."

The Leap Frogs will perform demonstrations at the Western Idaho Fair on Thursday and Friday night, Navy Week officially comes to a close on Saturday.

Members of the Navy have told us if you see them around town, go say hi and they will be happy to tell you about life in the Navy.

"It takes a lot of professionalism, humility and attention to detail," said Hager. "It takes a lot of time and effort, we hold each other accountable for our actions and that’s how we grow and progress as professional warriors."