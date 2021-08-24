Jonas Brothers, Louis the Child requiring vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

NAMPA, Idaho — The Jonas Brother and Louis the Child will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend their concerts at the Ford Idaho Center.

Attendees must provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before entering the venue or be fully vaccinated at the time of the event and provide proof of vaccination. This could be the original vaccination card, a printed copy or a photograph of the vaccination card.

Unvaccinated attendees under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical note preventing vaccination must take a COVID-19 test and provide proof of negative result before entering the Ford Idaho Center, according to the website.

The City of Nampa said in a news release that while the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center are owned by the City, they are privately managed by Spectra Venue Management. The additional requirements are issued by the event organizers and not by the City of Nampa or Spectra Venue Management.

"We are excited to see events return to the Ford Idaho Center," said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling in the emailed release. "While the City of Nampa does not require masks or vaccines, we respect the artists’ rights as they bring events to our community.”

The Jonas Brothers are performing on September 2 and Louis the Child is performing on September 9.