The Idaho Office of Highway Safety aims to reduce aggressive driving

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement partners across the state are hoping to educate and reduce (if not eliminate) aggressive drivers.

To be considered an aggressive driver, you have engaged in any of these behaviors behind the wheel:

Speeding

Tailgating

Driving too fast for conditions

Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down

Failing to stop for red lights or stop signs

Failing to yield

Weaving in and out of traffic

Changing lanes without signaling

Blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes

Passing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder

Screaming, honking, or flashing lights

Making hand gestures or facial expressions at other drivers

It's a bigger problem than you may think.

Preliminary data from 2022 notes 14,002 aggressive driving crashes in Idaho, and 39 percent of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving behavior.

Paying attention to and addressing your actions behind the wheel, ones stemming from emotions, impatience or impulses, can have a significant impact on lessening aggressive behaviors. In turn, it would reduce the risk of being involved in an accident or being pulled over.

For more materials on preventative aggressive driving go to shift-idaho.org/aggressive-driving/.