The Idaho Foodbank prepares for the holiday season

Hope for the Holidays is The Idaho Foodbank’s campaign to reduce hunger during the months of November and December.

The Idaho Foodbank has a goal of providing two million meals each month with the help of the community. The Idaho Foodbank is seeing 1 in 9 adults and 1 in 8 children facing food insecurities in the state.

The approaching winter season may bring additional hardships to Idaho families, especially with holidays around the corner. This is why The Idaho Foodbank is working to provide nutritious food, regardless of an individual or family’s financial situation.

“Sometimes that grocery budget just gets a little bit smaller and so we are here to help with that part of things,” said Whitney Morgan, Corporate and Community Relations Coordinator for the food bank. “Keep the roof over your head, let us help with the food to help you have a great holiday.”

The Idaho Foodbank is hosting statewide events and activities for Idahoans to support the Hope for the Holidays campaign. Some events to get the Idaho community involved are The Great Idaho Food Drive, Stomp Out Hunger and The University of Idaho vs. Idaho State University Food Fight.