The Idaho Foodbank kicks off Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank kicked off the 7th annual Million Meals in March Corporate Challenge in support of addressing the needs of Idahoans with food insecurity.

Presenting sponsor Southern Idaho Honda Dealers, along with nine other local companies, will be hosting food drives and fund raisers throughout the month gathering donations for The Idaho Foodbank.

“We know there are Idahoans facing food insecurity year round,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “That’s why we appreciate the support from those participating in Million Meals in March to help Idahoans struggling to make ends meet.”

To find out how you can donate or participate in the event, go to The Idaho Foodbank website.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to the Idaho Foodbank's Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.