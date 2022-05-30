The Idaho Division of Veterans Services holds Memorial Day Ceremony at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery to honor and remember those who died will serving our Nation.

The ceremony included a wreath presentation, an Aircraft flyover by the 124th Fighter Wing and participation from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.

Representatives from the Governor's office spoke as well as elected officials, and the keynote speaker was combat veteran Dan Nelson.

Today, I joined some of Idaho’s veterans in honoring our country’s fallen heroes.



On this #MemorialDay2022, I hope all Idahoans take time to reflect on the sacrifices of those in the Armed Services who gave their lives ensuring the freedoms and liberties of the American people. pic.twitter.com/SWEqjHVrrf — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 30, 2022

The cemetery was decorated with a single U.S. Flag placed at each gravesite.

Volunteers with Bugles Across America will played TAPS, and the Boise Highlanders will play Amazing Grace on the Bag Pipes at 2:00, 4:00, and 6:00.