The Idaho Division of Veterans Services holds Memorial Day Ceremony at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery

Doug Lock-Smith.
Posted at 1:18 PM, May 30, 2022
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Veterans Services held a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery to honor and remember those who died will serving our Nation.

The ceremony included a wreath presentation, an Aircraft flyover by the 124th Fighter Wing and participation from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.

Representatives from the Governor's office spoke as well as elected officials, and the keynote speaker was combat veteran Dan Nelson.

The cemetery was decorated with a single U.S. Flag placed at each gravesite.

Volunteers with Bugles Across America will played TAPS, and the Boise Highlanders will play Amazing Grace on the Bag Pipes at 2:00, 4:00, and 6:00.

