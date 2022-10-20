The Horseshoe Collective seeks to use NIL to promote charity in the community

BOISE, Idaho — Last month, Boise State football announced a partnership with the Horseshoe Collective. The organization looks to pair community-minded athletes with charities and charitable causes around the Treasure Valley. On Friday, the collective announced its partnership with the school's Men's basketball team.

The organization, which is a third-party entity, will be able to take donations as it has 501 (c)(3) status.

“By pairing student-athletes with charitable causes in this new era of collegiate athletics," Joe Nickell, the executive director of the collective, said. "Student-athletes are eligible for financial compensation as a result of their involvement with these charities.”

The collective is still young, but the idea is that athletes would be able to become the face of different charitable causes and might be able to financially benefit from their work with the charities.

“The board of directors is very adamant that we are going to utilize student-athletes in their name image and likeness," Nickell said. "Those that want to use their name image and likeness, for community purposes, that they’re able to do so to impact the Treasure Valley and the surrounding area.”

The collective has support from the Boise State Athletics department. Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, football coach Andy Avalos, and basketball coach Leon Rice all had praise.

“This is a great avenue for our community to impact our student-athletes and for our student-athletes to impact the community," Rice said in a statement about the partnership. "I appreciate the efforts of the board of directors for getting this organization off the ground, and for Joe Nickell taking the reins and starting to build something that will significantly shape our future.”

The collective does not look to stop at football and men's hoops though.

“The gymnastics program, the cross country program, the women’s basketball program," Nickell said. "These are elite programs that people have in mind and our local community wants to see successful.”

