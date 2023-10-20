The Growing Community that is Treasure Valley Sports Leagues

BOISE, ID — Treasure Valley Sports Leagues is a non-profit intramural sports league that has been creating a fun-filled competitive community for residents of the Treasure Valley for the last four years.

It’s Thursday night at Ann Morrison Park. Cheering and music is all that can be heard.

TVSL started back in 2019. Originally it was only a few flag football teams, but now it has grown to even more.

Founder and Owner Chet Beebe said that around 1,200 revolving players have gone through the sessions provided by the group. Beebe started it as a passion project with a couple of friends. However, now he says it helps welcome Idaho newcomers into the Treasure Valley.

While many come out to compete and enjoy a fun night of intramural sports, it is the sense of community and camaraderie that keep people coming back

For many players, this is also a way to escape the struggles of the real world.

One player, Robin Russeau explained, "a lot of people including myself and my co-captain use the league as a way to blow off steam every week, and we use it for our mental health."

If you want to take a night off to go back to your playground days, or even participate in local gatherings, Beebe says that you can get involved by visiting their website or checking out their Instagram to find out how you can take part in upcoming events.

