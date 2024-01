GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Garden City has announced a new Greenbelt closure near Quinn's Pond. The popular section of the Greenbelt is right in front of the Riverside Hotel and will be closed from Jan. 16th through to Feb. 2nd.

Those walking the path will need to take a detour at 33rd Street before turning on N Garden Street and taking it back to the main Greenbelt path. Detour signs will be posted along the path to clarify the detour route.