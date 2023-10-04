The Great Donation Pumpkin

WEISER, ID — Many Idahoans have been donating to help fund relief efforts for the Maui fires. However, one resident decided to take a creative approach to raising money.

Joseph Vaughn, of the small border town of Weiser, decided to take on the challenge of growing a giant pumpkin.

After doing plenty of research, Vaughn said that he finally came to a decision on what pumpkin he would try to grow. “An Atlantic Giant Pumpkin.”

The initial intent was to grow this pumpkin to be able to compete in competitions, but the world had other plans. Around the same time, fires raged across the island of Maui.

Vaughn put himself in the victim's shoes saying, “These people are suffering. We live in a community that is very similar in size and I know if a fire tore through here everything would be destroyed.”

With that thought in mind, Vaughn decided to put the pumpkin up for auction, with all money made being split up among different Maui relief funds. Vaughn said that so far they have helped raise 1,659 dollars.

However, the auction has ended and now the pumpkin has found a new home, in nearby Payette. Michael Bergquist is the owner of FIG insurance agency in Payette and is now the new owner of the giant gourd.

Bergquist said that he saw Vaughn’s ad for the auction on Facebook and decided to throw his chips on the table.

Bergquist explained, “I saw he was trying to raise money for the Hawaii fires and I know people personally who have family over there and just felt bad for what was going on over there and thought it was really cool about what he was doing. So I thought hey I’ll bid on the pumpkin.”

Now the large fruit sits perched on a small trailer in front of Bergquist’s agency. Its name is Jabba the Pumpkin.

Bergquist says that anyone who correctly guesses the weight of the pumpkin will receive a free 100-dollar gift card. He hopes that the pumpkin inspires others as well to give back to the community.

“I just think it's important to never forget that it takes a team and a group to help out others and every little bit counts,” said Bergquist.

Bergquist says Jabba is for the community and along with the contest, people are always welcome to come up, pose, and take a picture with the giant pumpkin.

However, Vaughn says it shouldn't stop here. He said that if anyone would still like to donate to these funds, they can email him at weisergiganticpumpkins@gmail.com.

All the funding is going to, the Maui Food Bank, the Hawaii Community Maui Strong Fund, and the Adventist Maui Fire Relief.

