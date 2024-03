The U.S. Navy's newest Virginia-class submarine, the future USS IDAHO (SSN 799), will be formally christened and named on March 16 at General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut.

The Sockeye Brewery will host a watch party for the christening at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. Multiple watch parties will be hosted all over Idaho and you can go here to see if there is a watch party near you.

For more information about the USS IDAHO, you can go to their website.