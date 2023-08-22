The Forgotten Art of Clowning

BOISE, ID — Food, rides, and games are all popular fun-filled activities to indulge in while at the Western Idaho Fair. However, one group of performers who are commonly overlooked is clowns.

Idaho News 6 got to speak with Dottie the Clown. A 26-year veteran of the craft, who has been seen making guests smile at the fairgrounds for 23 years.

Dottie explained that making people of all ages smile is why she does what she does.

“I love to make people from little kids all the way to seniors smile. If I can create just a little bit of cheer in their life, then that's all worthwhile for me,” Dottie said with a smile.

Although, despite all the joy the profession has brought to kids and adults alike, clowning is a dying art. The World Clown Association has around 2,400 members which is only half of its peak membership back in the 1990s.

When asked why clowning is so important, Dottie said, “We bring cheer to people. We make them smile. We make them laugh, and there's not enough of that in this world. If we could bring a smile to their face, it’s worth it.”

If you plan on stopping by the fair, do not forget to stop and say hello to Dottie or any other clown roaming the grounds of Expo Idaho!

