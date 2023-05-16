The first group of Chobani Scholars graduate from the University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The first group of Chobani Scholars celebrated their graduation from the University of Idaho College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS).

The Chobani Scholars initiative began in 2018 offering grants to support students with experience or interest in the dairy industry. In 2022, the program was expanded to include programs in agriculture, food science, and food entrepreneurship.

The program has aided students studying agriculture and life sciences at both U of I and Cornell.

The program's mission is to create a more equitable and thriving agricultural future. It offers eight $20,000 scholarships ($5,000 each year of a four-year program) with an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their collegiate tenure. Chobani's funding pledge is on track to be over $1.4 million by 2027.

Chobani shared information on their University of Idaho Chobani Scholar graduates:



Alejandro Jimenez is joining John Deere’s Agriculture and Turf Marketing Development Program. While at U of I, Alejandro served as the founding President of the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) program–a role he held for 2.5 years.

is joining John Deere’s Agriculture and Turf Marketing Development Program. While at U of I, Alejandro served as the founding President of the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) program–a role he held for 2.5 years. Avelardo Vargas graduated Summa Cum Laude and is working for Alta Genetics as a Dairy Business Sales Manager for the Eastern Washington region. Avelardo was named 2023 Student Leader of the Year in the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences for his broad student club involvement and exceptional work with the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) program and the Dairy Club.

graduated Summa Cum Laude and is working for Alta Genetics as a Dairy Business Sales Manager for the Eastern Washington region. Avelardo was named 2023 Student Leader of the Year in the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences for his broad student club involvement and exceptional work with the Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) program and the Dairy Club. Daniel Salas has secured an internship this summer with Standard Dairy Consultants in Twin Falls and is pursuing a master’s degree in Ruminant Nutrition in the fall of 2023.

has secured an internship this summer with Standard Dairy Consultants in Twin Falls and is pursuing a master’s degree in Ruminant Nutrition in the fall of 2023. Kaitlin Mirkin graduated Summa Cum Laude and is heading to Veterinary School at Washington State University. Kaitlin received the 2023 Outstanding Senior award in the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

graduated Summa Cum Laude and is heading to Veterinary School at Washington State University. Kaitlin received the 2023 Outstanding Senior award in the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Raquel Dimond graduated Summa Cum Laude and is heading to Veterinary School at Washington State University. In 2022 Raquel was named Outstanding Junior in the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and received the 2022 Alumni Award for Excellence from the University of Idaho.

The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is ranked #23 in the nation for Best Colleges in Agricultural Sciences.

Each university is also awarded an additional $20,000 to support diversity, equity, and inclusion training and education initiatives.