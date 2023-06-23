The first Boise Dandelion Festival premieres Saturday, June 24

Celebrating the reduction in using pesticides and herbicides in our city's parks, the Boise Dandelion Festival gets underway at 11:00 am at Cassia Park.

The event will feature live music from local band The Trees The Trees (playing from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm), locally brewed dandelion beer, food trucks and dandelion based mocktails. Bring the kids and enjoy face painting, crafts and activities.

This event is free and open to all ages. The celebration runs until 4:00 pm. Must be 21+ to enjoy libations. (free samples of dandelion beer while supplies last.)

Community Partners for this event include the Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center, Boise Urban Garden School, Boise Parks and Recreation's Open Space Division, and Curb-it Boise.