The fan experience returns at the Albertsons Boise Open

BOISE, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open features the first event in the finals of the Korn Ferry Tour, a tour that has been important to the development of golfers and helped several of the games best reach PGA status.

Here is a link to the leaderboard.

The tournament took place last year, but it happened without fans so when the tournament kicked off Thursday morning it made for a special day for golf fans at Hillcrest Country Club.

"I think it is just how close you can be to the players if you think about the really big tournaments there is a little bit of a gap between you and the players and here the players walk right by us," said Rob Anderson a veteran who enjoyed the Heroes Outpost create exclusively for veterans.

We also saw a couple of pairs of grandparents bonding with their grandchildren at the tournament and who knows maybe one day these children might play in this tournament.

"We love it," said Lorretta Olmstead. "Yeah it is really fun to be here we come here every August before school starts spend time with my grandparents and watch the golf," said Micah Elliot, Lorretta's grandchild.

Another tradition happens with the Anderson family as Rob has his father fly up from Texas every year for the Boise Open, Rob says it's a way to not only bond but also help his father learn more about the military life in the Heroes Outpost.

"I think it actually gets him some insight to some of the things we have done as veterans as we share different stories," said Anderson. "It's great and what they do here with the tent is fantastic."

When the golfing ends fans have another reason to be excited about the concert series.

Tonight Old Dominion will take the stage, on Friday it will be Sammy Hager and Rick Springfield who replaced REO Speedwagon who had a member of the band get the coronavirus and on Saturday it will be Hager and The Circle.

The Boise Open also set a new record as Albertsons and Chevron announced that $2.9 million will be donated to charities in the Treasure Valley and in the 32 years of the Boise Open this tournament has generated a total of $30 million.