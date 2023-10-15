The Eagle Harvest Festival kicks off the Fall season

The city of Eagle celebrated the beginning of the Fall season with its Harvest Festival on October 14.

The festival gives those in the Eagle area the opportunity to see friends and neighbors while strolling through booths and supporting local businesses.

1,500 free pumpkins were given to kids in the community, with pumpkin decoration booths set up around the festival.

Attendees could also attend a pie-eating contest at the Old State Saloon parking lot during the festival's after-party.

The festival also included live music, ponies, and kids' crafts at the Eagle Public Library.

And just as the festival kicked off, a solar eclipse caught the attention of attendees for a few brief minutes. The ring of fire annular eclipse peered through the clouds as festival goers ushered in the new season.