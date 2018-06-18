The Downtown Boise Fathers Day car show went on despite the rain

Boise, ID - Families endured the rain today for the 16th annual Downtown Boise Car Show.

Dads and their families were able to check out some classic cars on display along 8th and Idaho in addition to some new electric vehicles.

"Besides the awesome classic cars that people love to look at here in downtown Boise, we like to talk about the future of transportation and so there are electric vehicles here as well," said Lynn Hightower-Downtown Boise Association Executive Director

Local restaurants offered prizes for some of the car owners as way to thank them for sticking around through the rain.